Left Menu

UK PM Johnson accepts apology from Health Minister Hancock

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:03 IST
UK PM Johnson accepts apology from Health Minister Hancock
Image Credit: Twitter (@BorisJohnson)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted an apology from Health Minister Matt Hancock and has full confidence in him, Johnson's spokesman said on Friday after picture of Hancock kissing an aide were published.

"The prime minister has accepted the health secretary's apology and considers the matter closed," the spokesman said. Asked if Johnson had full confidence in Hancock, the spokesman said "Yes".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021