English COVID-19 R number unchanged at 1.2 to 1.4
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England was unchanged between 1.2 and 1.4, with the daily growth rate of infection also broadly the same. An R value between 1.2 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.
The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 3% and 5%, compared with 3% and 6% last week.
