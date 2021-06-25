High-tech breathing device helps recovery of patients with lung impairments.

While Europe has just passed the 3rd wave of Covid-19, India has recently recorded 29 million Covid-cases - second only to the US. Many patients have suffered severe, debilitating breathing problems that persist long after the COVID-19 infection has passed. It is therefore important for these people to be supported in their recovery, using specific respiratory rehabilitation, in order to fully restore their lung function MEET AIROFIT The Airofit PRO device is the only smart Respiratory Muscle Trainer designed to make respiratory muscles strong and more efficient through personalized and targeted training programs. The device was originally designed and developed for patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and currently is also widely used in the rehabilitation of patients with different breathing complications. REHABILITATION FOR PATIENTS AFTER COVID-19 “The day I started the training with the Airofit my Vital Lung Capacity (VLC) was at 0,7 liters. I was training through programs and also by using the device while it was turned off. So, I took the tests and in three weeks I went from 0,7 liters to 3,5 liters, and that was mind blowing...So, there is no doubt that I have gradually became better in breathing in and out and also in terms of holding my breath”. - says Søren, aged 52, who is a Danish paramedic, and one the users of Airofit PRO suffering from persistent COVID-19 symptom, so-called “long COVID”. *According to WHO Rehabilitation for Patients with Lung Impairment after COVID-19 should include increasing exercise tolerance and physical fitness, which can be aided by Respiratory Muscle Training (RMT). Evidence from studies of RMT with patients who have COPD has already shown that it reduces breathing discomfort by reducing the effort required to breathe. “...For covid-19 patients I think that it should be in the procedure that every time you get out of the hospital you should get the Airofit for further training.” - continues Søren, aged 52, who is a Danish paramedic. There are strong indications that muscle training with an Airofit PRO can have significant effects on patients suffering from COPD, asthma and patients who are about to undergo, or have already had cardiac or abdominal surgery. Airofit users who suffer from these conditions report that they can improve their Vital Lung Capacity and general wellbeing within weeks of starting to train with the device: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RPVhOindk0 USING AIROFIT Despite its sophistication,Airofit PRO is easy to use. You can connect your Airofit to its accompanying mobile app to see your data in real time and track your progress by sending data automatically to your smartphone. With a few simple steps, Airofit measures your current breathing function. This data is then combined with your age, gender, height, and weight to produce the optimal training session. The Airofit provides a personalised resistance for your breathing muscles to ‘work against’, just like lifting a weight. Airofit PRO is perfect for helping men and women of all ages experiencing breathlessness due to COVID-19, COPD, asthma and other conditions affecting breathing. It is also a great tool for improving the performance of athletes of all capabilities. *Resource: *Online Course “Clinical Management of Patients with COVID-19 : Rehabilitation of patients with Covid-19” by WHO PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)