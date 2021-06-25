Health News Roundup: First COVID-19 case could have emerged in China in Oct 2019 - study; More funds approved for COVAX vaccines, tighter access planned - statement and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

First COVID-19 case could have emerged in China in Oct 2019 - study

The virus that causes COVID-19 could have started spreading in China as early as October 2019, two months before the first case was identified in the central city of Wuhan, a new study showed on Friday. Researchers from Britain's University of Kent used methods from conservation science to estimate that SARS-CoV-2 first appeared from early October to mid-November 2019, according to a paper published in the PLOS Pathogens journal.

More funds approved for COVAX vaccines, tighter access planned - statement

The board of the GAVI vaccine alliance has approved a further $775 million to fund the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income economies over the next two years, as it plans to accelerate the rollout, it said on Friday. The total funds available to cover the cost of delivering the vaccines will rise to $925 million, GAVI said in a statement issued after a two-day board meeting.

Denmark continues exclusion of J&J, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

Health authorities in Denmark said on Friday that COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson would remain excluded from the country's vaccine roll-out following a review of new safety data. "The balance between possible benefit and possible harmful effects is still not favourable, even when we include assumptions in our analyses that benefit the vaccine," the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.

Italy's Draghi dismisses China's COVID vaccine, casts doubt on Sputnik

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said China's anti-COVID vaccine did not fully work and questioned whether Russia's Sputnik jab would ever get approval from European regulators. "The Chinese vaccine ... has shown itself not to be adequate. You can see that from Chile's experience of tackling the epidemic," Draghi told reporters at the end of a European Union summit.

South Africa aims to more than double daily COVID-19 vaccinations over next month

South Africa aims to more than double the rate of daily COVID-19 vaccinations over the next month to more than 200,000 as more Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots arrive, health officials said on Friday. The country's vaccination campaign has started slowly, set back by the revelation that AstraZeneca's vaccine is much less effective against the dominant local coronavirus variant.

Russia sees COVID surge linked to Delta variant and slow vaccine drive

Russia is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases that authorities blame on the highly infectious Delta variant and slow progress in vaccinating people, with deaths linked to the virus hitting a new record in Moscow on Friday. Officials have scrambled to compel people to get inoculated amid tepid demand for the vaccine since cases spiked this month. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday said 21 million people had been vaccinated out of a population of 144 million.

Iceland possibly first to lift all COVID-19 restrictions

Icelanders will no longer need to wear masks or keep a safe distance from other people as all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on Saturday, the country's health minister said on Friday. The North Atlantic country has generally combated the COVID-19 outbreak well via a rigorous testing and tracing system, but it has instituted lockdown measures several times in the last year to curb infection spikes.

Iran's leader gets locally made coronavirus vaccine shot

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei received his first dose of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, state television reported, amid an effort by the country to speed up its vaccination rollout. TV showed Khamenei, 82, receiving what it said was the COVIran Barakat vaccine, developed by a state-affiliated conglomerate and approved for public use earlier this month.

Not taking it: Remote West Texas COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy plain to see

The phone rang non-stop in Emily Herrera's office at the Cochran Memorial Hospital. It was mid-February and the small town of Morton in far West Texas had just received its first doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine - just a few weeks after a beloved physician's assistant had died, and not long after the hospital's clinic was forced to close for two weeks because all the staff were sick with COVID-19.

UK records 35,204 new 'Delta' COVID cases in latest week

Britain has reported 35,204 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in the latest week, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 111,157, Public Health England said on Friday. The Delta variant now comprises 96% of sequenced cases, Public Health England said, adding that vaccines were still effective at providing protection against risk of hospitalisation.

