Left Menu

Over 230 Black Fungus deaths in AP:health dept data

PTI | Vja | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:39 IST
Over 230 Black Fungus deaths in AP:health dept data
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Jun 25 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh has so far reported 237 Black Fungus (mucormycosis) deaths, the Health Department data said on Friday.

In all, 3,148 mucormycosis cases were reported in the state, it said.

While 1,398 patients got cured, 1,513 are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Chittoor, which has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the state, also topped in Black Fungus fatalities, accounting for 41.

Guntur district logged the highest number of 563 cases so far while West Godavari had the lowest 21.

SPS Nellore had only one mucormycosis fatality.

The data said 1,095 surgeries were performed for treatment of Black Fungus.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021