Delhi administered record 1.56 lakh vaccine doses on Thursday: Atishi

The national capital administered a record 1.56 lakh vaccine doses on Thursday, of which 1,28,909 went to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Atishi said here.The total count of doses administered was 1,56,636, the AAP leader said on Friday, announcing the daily vaccination bulletin.Among the beneficiaries in the 18-44 years category, 2,449 were administered their second dose, while the rest got their first.It is because the youth is coming out in great numbers that the 45 members of their families also get encouraged to get vaccinated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:15 IST
The national capital administered a record 1.56 lakh vaccine doses on Thursday, of which 1,28,909 went to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi said here.

The total count of doses administered was 1,56,636, the AAP leader said on Friday, announcing the daily vaccination bulletin.

Among the beneficiaries in the 18-44 years category, 2,449 were administered their second dose, while the rest got their first.

''It is because the youth is coming out in great numbers that the 45+ members of their families also get encouraged to get vaccinated. This is the reason why Delhi's vaccination speed has increased so much,'' Atishi said.

The city has so far administered 69,54,942 vaccine doses – 53,09,546 people have been given the first dose and 16,45,396 have received the second dose.

Out of the completely vaccinated people, 1,50,965 are from the 18-44 age group and 10,32,960 are in the 45+ group. A total of 4,61,471 fully vaccinated people are from the healthcare and frontline workers category.

According to the bulletin, the national capital has a stock of 8,80,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses – 1,20,000 Covaxin and 7,60,000 Covishield.

''Since we are using Covaxin only for the second dose, its speed of usage is relatively low,'' Atishi said.

The stock of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is expected to last another 13 days, while Serum Institute's Covishield will suffice for five days, she said.

