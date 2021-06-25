Himachal Pradesh reports 153 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Himachal Pradesh reported 153 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Friday, taking the state's infection tally to 2,01,363 and its death toll to 3,449.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases of the disease now stands at 1,956.

A total of 318 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking the count of overall recoveries to 1,95,929, it said.

