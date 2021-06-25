Left Menu

776 doctors died in COVID second wave: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday informed that 776 doctors lost their lives in the second wave of COVID.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:37 IST
776 doctors died in COVID second wave: IMA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Sahil Pandey The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday informed that 776 doctors lost their lives in the second wave of COVID.

According to the IMA COVID registry - state-wise Doctors martyrs list, Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 44, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 40. According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.

In southern states, Karnataka recorded 9 deaths of doctors, while Kerala witnessed 24 and Tamil Nadu 50. Odisha recorded deaths of 34 doctors while Maharashtra witnessed 23 deaths of doctors.

A slight decrease in new COVID-19 cases was seen in the country on Friday with 51,667 more people testing positive, said the Union health ministry. The cumulative caseload has now reached 3,01,34,445. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 64,527 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,91,28,267. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021