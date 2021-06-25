Left Menu

UP records 17 Covid fatalities, 226 fresh cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
With 17 more COVID-19 fatalities, the cumulative death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,381 while the total cases in the state climbed to 17,05,220 with 226 new infections, a health bulletin issued here said.

''In the past 24 hours, 226 fresh cases were reported in the state while as many as 320 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection and have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,79,416,'' it said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,423, the bulletin said. The recovery rate of the state is 98.5 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.6 lakh samples in the state have been tested. The overall samples tested is over 5.65 crore in the state, it said.

