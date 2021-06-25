COVID-19: Italy sends ventilators, protective gear to Nepal

Italy handed over medical equipment, including ventilators and protective gear, to the Nepalese government on Friday, strengthening the Himalayan nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical consignment, which contained 20 ventilators, 6,000 isolation gowns and 10,000 protective overalls, was flown into the Tribhuvan International Airport here, as part of the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal.

European Union Ambassador to Nepal, Nona Deprez and Honorary Consul to Italy, Pratima Pande handed over the medical supplies to Ministry of Health and Population officials at a brief function on Friday, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Nepal reported 2,476 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national COVID-19 caseload to 631,152.

In the past 24 hours, 9,586 swab samples were taken for the RT-PCR test, of which 1,721 results returned positive. The virus was detected among 755 people in antigen tests conducted on 4,765 people in the same period.

There are 45,794 active coronavirus cases in the country. The number of people who have recovered from the disease is 576,413.

In the last 24 hours, 5,455 people have recovered, while 27 deaths were also recorded. The death toll stands at 8,945 in the country.

Nepal's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 91.3 per cent.

