Pradhan inaugurates 100-bed Covid centre set up by MOIL in Madhya Pradesh

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated a 100-bed Covid care facility set up by state-owned manganese ore producer MOIL in the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh.

Minister of State (MoS) for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prabhuram Choudhary and MOIL CMD Mukund P Chaudhari were also present at the virtual inauguration ceremony.

Set up with the support of MOIL, the centre includes 70 beds at Mandla district hospital and 30 beds at Nainpur sub-district hospital of Mandla. It has a 24x7 supply of oxygen through a dedicated network of pipelines and jumbo oxygen containers, micro cylinders along with an assured continuous supply of medical oxygen and allied facilities, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

In his address, Pradhan said Madhya Pradesh is leading in the new phase of the vaccination programme launched this week and over 1.82 crore people in the state have been vaccinated so far. ''He (Pradhan) lauded the Madhya Pradesh government for setting up a new model of fighting the pandemic. He said that this was possible through people's participation and by undertaking proper planning and ensuring good management,'' it said.

MOIL will continue to run the Covid care facility till the district administration takes over its operation, Pradhan said adding in the coming days, the vaccination drive is set to increase further, and all the eligible people are likely to be vaccinated by end of this year.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the state government has succeeded in containing Covid-19 with the full support of the union government. New facilities being provided will act as a milestone and help in further fighting the pandemic and prevent its third wave.

In a separate statement issued by MOIL, its CMD informed ''this facility has been put up with an investment of over Rs 1 crore. MOIL is also in the advanced stage to provide another 250 oxygenated beds in the state in the second phase. While 100 beds will be in Balaghat 100 beds, 60 will be set up in Seoni, 40 in Nursighpur and 50 in Dindori. The oxygenated beds will be commissioned shortly with an investment of around Rs. 2.65 crore.'' MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the largest producer of manganese ore in India. It owns and operates 11 mines in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, which includes Balaghat, the deepest manganese ore mines in Asia.

