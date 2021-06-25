Left Menu

Delhi logs 115 new COVID cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hrs

Delhi reported 115 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi State Health Bulletin informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:28 IST
Delhi logs 115 new COVID cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 115 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi State Health Bulletin informed on Friday. However, the national capital witnessed a slight increase in the positivity rate which stands at 0.15 per cent. The positivity rate on Thursday was 0.14 per cent.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the cumulative number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,33,590, including 1,680 active cases. The metropolis also witnessed 198 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said that total recoveries stand at 14,06,958 and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. The death toll has gone up to 24,952. The national capital had reported 109 new cases on Thursday.

A total of 77,477 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours, including 54,739 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests. The cumulative tests conducted in the national capital stands at 2,11,30,759. The bulletin said that 1,57,093 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi in the last 24 hours and the total number of doses administered stands at 69,62,692. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021