Left Menu

UK records 15,810 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:36 IST
UK records 15,810 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain reported on Friday 15,810 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 16,703 cases and 21 deaths reported a day earlier.

Also Read: Biden has a Brexit warning for Britain: Don't imperil N.Irish peace

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021