UK records 15,810 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported on Friday 15,810 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.
That compared to 16,703 cases and 21 deaths reported a day earlier.
Advertisement
Also Read: Biden has a Brexit warning for Britain: Don't imperil N.Irish peace
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement