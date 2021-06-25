UK records 15,810 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

Britain reported on Friday 15,810 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 16,703 cases and 21 deaths reported a day earlier.

