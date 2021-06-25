Left Menu

COVID-19: IIT-Delhi launches rapid antigen test kit priced at Rs 50

The results obtained are qualitative based and can be inferred visually with naked eye, he said.The professor explained that the test is found to be suitable for early Ct values Ct values between 14 to 32 with 90 per cent sensitivity, 100 per cent specificity and 98.99 pc accuracy.The IIT has awarded licenses to two companies in the country for its commercial roll out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:50 IST
COVID-19: IIT-Delhi launches rapid antigen test kit priced at Rs 50
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has come up with a rapid antigen test kit for Covid which is priced at Rs 50 and gives results within five minutes.

The ICMR approved test kit was launched by Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre on Friday.

''I am confident that this technology will revolutionize the Covid test availability in the country. I am glad to know that the kit has been developed entirely using the internal resources at IIT-Delhi,'' Dhotre said during the launch.

The technology behind the test has been patented by IIT-Delhi. Professor Harpal Singh and his team from the Centre for Biomedical Engineering at the institute have developed the technology.

''This kit is used for in vitro qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen meant for the qualitative determination in human nasal swabs, throat swabs and deep sputum samples. It is suitable for general population screening and diagnosis of COVID-19,” Singh said.

''The identification is based on the monoclonal antibodies specific for the Coronavirus antigen. The results obtained are qualitative based and can be inferred visually with naked eye,'' he said.

The professor explained that the test is found to be suitable for early Ct values (Ct values between 14 to 32) with 90 per cent sensitivity, 100 per cent specificity and 98.99 pc accuracy.

The IIT has awarded licenses to two companies in the country for its commercial roll out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021