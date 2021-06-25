Left Menu

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:19 IST
Prevent transmission to prevent variants, WHO says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The best way to prevent new variants of the coronavirus from evolving is to slow its transmission, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"New variants are expected and will continue to be reported – that's what viruses do, they evolve - but we can prevent the emergence of variants by preventing COVID-19 transmission," Tedros said, noting that the body was concerned about the fast-spreading Delta variant. "It's quite simple: more transmission, more variants. Less transmission, less variants."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

