Maintain vigil over Delta plus variant of virus: CM to officials

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:19 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday instructed officials to maintain vigil over the 'Delta Plus' variant of coronavirus, especially in border districts and subject those arriving in the state from Maharashtra and Kerala to tests.

Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior Ministers and officials today to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

''The Delta Plus situation in the state as of now is under control and instructions have been given to maintain strict vigil about the virus,'' the CMO said in a statement.

Noting that a greater number of Delta Plus variant virus infections are being reported in neighboring Maharashtra, it said directions have been put on border districts on alert.

Instructions have also been given to maintain strict vigil on those arriving in the state from Maharashtra and Kerala, by subjecting them to COVID tests, the statement said.

Expressing concern over the intensity of the second wave not declining in Maharashtra and Kerala, it said people have been requested to follow all the precautionary measures with relaxing of restrictions in the state.

The government has also instructed the authorities to identify malnourished children and provide them nutritious food and medical care that is required.

Earlier in the day Health Minister K Sudhakar said there are two cases of Delta plus variant in the state, one in Bengaluru and the other in Mysuru, both with mild symptoms.

''The one in Mysuru has completely recovered.

There was no severity in both the cases. Primary contacts of these cases have tested negative.

Therefore, there is no need to panic about this virus.

Genome sequencing is being done everyday to detect new strains,'' he said.

Six genome sequencing labs are being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura, he added.

