WHO's Tedros on Tigray bombing: denying health care access to victims unacceptable

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:30 IST
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that ambulances had been blocked from reaching victims of an air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray region this week, describing as "unacceptable" the denial of access to heath care for victims.

"Attacks on civilians anywhere are completely unacceptable and so is denying them access to immediate care," Tedros, who is Tigrayan, told a briefing. Ethiopia's military has denied that any civilians were among the dozens of people killed in the air strike, saying all those struck were combatants. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

