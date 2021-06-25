Left Menu

WHO's Tedros says vaccine shortage in poor countries a global failure

"It's not hesitancy. It's lack of vaccines. "There is no vaccine. You can't even talk about delivery or absorption capacity when there's no vaccine."

The world's inability to provide enough COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries is a global failure that highlights injustice, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"It's not hesitancy. It's lack of vaccines. And the situation in many low-income countries, especially Africa, it's very worrisome," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "There is no vaccine. You can't even talk about delivery or absorption capacity when there's no vaccine." (Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

