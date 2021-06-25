Left Menu

WHO expects to give emergency approval to 1-2 more COVID-19 vaccines in coming months

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:04 IST
WHO expects to give emergency approval to 1-2 more COVID-19 vaccines in coming months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Health Organization has received submissions from at least three vaccine makers for emergency approval for additional COVID-19 vaccines and expects to approve at least one or two of them in the next month or two, a top expert said on Friday.

Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, did not specify which new vaccines were being considered. The WHO has so far given emergency approval to vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021