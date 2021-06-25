PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10:27 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10:27 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61581 60533 807 241 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1433590 1406958 24952 1680 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 768142 756864 9351 1927 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 201363 195929 3449 1956 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 313974 303526 4291 6157 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 19903 19387 202 314 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 594279 574259 15968 4832 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 951826 941048 8905 1873 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 339373 323855 7092 2627 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1705220 1679416 22381 3423 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1871475 1811157 12528 47790 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2826754 2684997 34539 107195 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2865871 2752492 12699 100230 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9632 9272 48 313 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 116186 111477 1739 2970 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2455332 2375963 32051 47318 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 618837 601251 3607 15524 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 992684 972372 13423 6889 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10501 10448 4 49 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 165648 159954 3027 2667 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 823010 808849 10045 4116 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 789611 779630 8871 1110 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6017035 5772799 120370 120715 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7440 7214 127 99 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 34214 31189 162 2565 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam* 493688 458330 4378 31014 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 720924 708951 9576 2396 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 345028 338698 5106 1224 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 66756 59995 3449 1956 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 47480 42001 814 4665 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 18859 14469 89 4301 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland* 24629 21945 479 1509 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 893508 856498 3801 33156 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 19811 17005 299 2255 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 24629 21945 479 1509 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1491219 1451437 17586 22231 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30178128 30678842 396870 592639 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY: 49300 104479 2250 -18572 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Assam, Nagaland and Tripura as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

Advertisement

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,01,34,445 and the death toll at 3,93,310. The ministry said there are 6,12,868 active cases, while 2,91,28,267 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)