Mumbai: Reconciliation exercise knocks off 4,467 cases from COVID-19 tally

The number of sealed buildings is 92, the data showed.Mumbai, on April 4, reported the highest-ever 11,163 coronavirus cases, while on May 1, it set a single-day fatality record of 90 during the second wave.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:55 IST
  • India

Mumbai on Friday reported 693 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,20,339, while the day also saw 20 people succumbing to the infection and 575 recovering from it, an official said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said 4,467 progressive positive cases were removed from the cumulative coronavirus tally after a reconciliation exercise with the state figures.

The toll in the city stands at 15,368 and the recovery count is 6,92,245, while the number of active cases has gone down from 14,810 on Thursday to 10,437 on Friday. With 30,898 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 69,78,188, civic data showed.

It also revealed that the recovery rate in the city was 95 per cent, while the average growth rate of cases between June 18 and June 24 was 0.9 per cent, and the caseload doubling time was 713 days.

For the first time since the second wave started gathering strength in March, the number of containment zones has fallen below 10, with the figure being nine as on Friday. The number of sealed buildings is 92, the data showed.

