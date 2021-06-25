C'garh: 293 COVID-19 cases reported; 8 die, 710 recover

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 9,92,684 on Friday after 293 people tested positive for the infection, while eight deaths took the toll to 13,423, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,72,372 as 151 people were discharged from hospitals and 559 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 6,889 active cases, the official informed.

''Raipur district reported 11 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,098, including 3,130 deaths. Bijapur. Sukma and Surguja districts recorded 23 cases each. With 26,119 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,01,47,765,'' he said.

A release said over 82 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,92,684, new cases 293, death toll 13,423, recovered 9,72,372, active cases 6,889, tests today 26,119, total tests 1,01,47,765.

