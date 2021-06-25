Left Menu

The Latest: US officials authorize the use of antibody-drug

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2021 23:49 IST
The Latest: US officials authorize the use of antibody-drug
U.S. health officials have granted emergency use for another antibody-drug to help hospitalised patients with the most dangerous cases of COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday it authorized the drug Actemra from Roche for hospitalised patients who are already receiving steroid drugs, oxygen and other measures to fight COVID-19.

When added to those treatments, studies showed Roche's drug reduced the risk of death and cut hospitalisation time.

Actemra does not target the coronavirus directly but instead helps reduce inflammation, a driver of the disease. It is already approved for rheumatoid arthritis and several other diseases.

The FDA has cleared several antibody drugs for COVID-19 but there has been low demand because of the hurdles of delivering them via IV at hospitals or clinics.

Health officials have emphasised the need to develop more pill-based drugs for COVID-19.

