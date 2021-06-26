Germany declares Portugal, Russia virus-variant zones, restricts travel

Germany declared Portugal and Russia to be "virus-variant zones", a measure that will trigger severe restrictions on travel to and from both countries.

Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, made the announcement on Friday evening.

Advertisement

Britain, where the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is already endemic, has already been declared a virus-variant zone, meaning travellers arriving from there face a mandatory two-week quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)