Germany declares Portugal, Russia virus-variant zones, restricts travel
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-06-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 00:01 IST
Germany declared Portugal and Russia to be "virus-variant zones", a measure that will trigger severe restrictions on travel to and from both countries.
Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, made the announcement on Friday evening.
Britain, where the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is already endemic, has already been declared a virus-variant zone, meaning travellers arriving from there face a mandatory two-week quarantine.
