Left Menu

US to provide 3 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine to Afghanistan

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 00:10 IST
US to provide 3 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine to Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House says it will provide Afghanistan with 3 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to help with a coronavirus outbreak fuelled by the delta variant.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre made the announcement aboard Air Force One on Thursday as President Joe Biden flew to Raleigh, North Carolina, to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. The announcement also came a day before Biden meets with Afghanistan's leaders at the White House on Friday.

Jean-Pierre says the Johnson & Johnson vaccines — only one shot is required — could be shipped as soon as next week.

The U.S. is also providing oxygen and other supplies to Afghanistan.

The 3 million doses are part of an overall donation of 55 million doses to the world that the White House announced earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
3
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthrough status in the U.S; Meet Nesher Ramla Homo - new early human discovered at Israeli cement site and more

Science News Roundup: Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021