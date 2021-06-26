Left Menu

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 232,346

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-06-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 00:50 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 5,270 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 278 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,498,357 infections and 232,346 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

