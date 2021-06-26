Brazil reports 79,277 new coronavirus cases, 2,001 deaths

Brazil recorded 79,277 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,001 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Brazil has registered more than 18.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 511,142, according to ministry data.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)