The GAVI alliance's board has approved a further $775 million to fund the delivery of vaccines to lower-income economies, while the World Health Organization expects to approve at least one or two more shots within the next couple of months. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Europe's medicines regulator has approved the production of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine at an additional site in Italy. * Italy's prime minister said China's vaccine did not fully work and questioned if Russia's jab would be approved by European regulators, as data showed a surge in Delta and Kappa variants in the past month.

* Germany declared Portugal and Russia to be "virus-variant zones", a measure that will trigger severe restrictions on travel to and from both countries. * Icelanders will no longer need to wear masks or keep a safe distance from other people as all restrictions will be lifted on Saturday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's richest state has ordered malls and cinema halls to close, while more corpses are washing up on the banks of the Ganges in the country's most populous state.

* A member of the Ugandan Olympic team who tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Japan had the Delta variant. * Thailand will close hundreds of construction sites and prevent workers from leaving their camps for a month.

* Uzbekistan will limit entry into the capital city of Tashkent and curtail the activity of hospitality venues after a surge in infections. AMERICAS

* Canada projects infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year. * The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that federal COVID-19 relief funds can go to specially created corporations for Native Alaskans, even though they are not officially recognized as tribal governments.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei received his first dose of a home-grown COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

* Tunisia Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, who received a shot last month, has been infected with the coronavirus. * South Africa aims to more than double the rate of daily vaccinations over the next month to more than 200,000.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * U.S. health officials have paused the distribution of Eli Lilly's antibody cocktail therapy as it failed to show effectiveness against the coronavirus variants first identified in Brazil and South Africa.

* A single dose of Russia's Sputnik V or the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine reduces mortality from COVID-19 by between 70% and 80% in people aged 60-plus, real-world data from Argentina's national inoculation program show. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Wall Street notched broad gains on Friday, with the S&P 500 index closing at a record and global shares also finished at an all-time high, while oil prices rose for a fifth straight week. * U.S. consumer spending paused in May as shortages hurt motor vehicle purchases, but the supply constraints and increased demand for services helped to lift prices.

