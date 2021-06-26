Left Menu

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2021 05:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 05:44 IST
The U.S. drug regulator on Friday added a warning to the literature that accompanies Pfizer Inc /BioNTech and Moderna vaccine shots to indicate the rare risk of heart inflammation after its use.

For each vaccine, the fact sheets have been revised to include a warning about myocarditis and pericarditis, FDA said.

The latest update follows an extensive review of information and the discussion by CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on Wednesday.

