Left Menu

Australia's New South Wales reports 29 COVID-19 cases as exposures spread

Australia's state of New South Wales reported on Saturday 29 locally acquired COVID-19 cases as a list of exposure sites grew and a week-long partial lockdown in Sydney began.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-06-2021 06:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 06:58 IST
Australia's New South Wales reports 29 COVID-19 cases as exposures spread
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's state of New South Wales reported on Saturday 29 locally acquired COVID-19 cases as a list of exposure sites grew and a week-long partial lockdown in Sydney began. Saturday's data includes 17 infections in the country's most populous state that were already announced on Friday, taking the number of infections linked to the Bondi outbreak to 80. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she would hold an emergency government meeting with health authorities later on Saturday, signalling further restrictions could be imposed, as exposure sites have increased beyond the initial areas of concern.

"If we need to take further action, we will immediately notify the community," Berejiklian told a news briefing. New South Wales, home to nearly a third of Australia's 25 million people, is fighting to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, locking down more than a million people in downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021