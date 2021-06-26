China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier

Left Menu

China reported 25 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Friday, compared with 24 a day earlier, the health authority said. There were no new deaths. China also reported 23 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 20 a day earlier. As of Friday, mainland China had a total of 91,718 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-06-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 07:03 IST
China reported 25 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Friday, compared with 24 a day earlier, the health authority said. All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Saturday. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 23 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 20 a day earlier. As of Friday, mainland China had a total of 91,718 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

