Left Menu

Over 1.45 crore vaccine doses available with states: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 11:27 IST
Over 1.45 crore vaccine doses available with states: Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 1.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and over 19,10,650 jabs are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The states and union territories have so far got over 31.17 crore vaccine doses through the free-of-cost channel of the central government and direct procurement.

Of these, the total consumption, including wastage, has been 29,71,80,733 doses, the ministry said.

''More than 1.45 crore (1,45,21,067) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered,'' the ministry said.

''Furthermore, more than 19,10,650 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next 3 days,'' the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021