Jharkhand reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-06-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 12:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,45,161 on Saturday as 133 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,107, a health bulletin said.

East Singhbhum and Simdega districts recorded the highest number of new cases at 15 each, followed by Ranchi (12) and Chatra (11).

The fresh fatality was registered in East Singhbhum district.

Jharkhand now has 1,184 active cases, while 3,38,870 people have recovered from the infection thus far, including 172 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 98.17 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 97.31 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 51,770 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

