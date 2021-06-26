Russia reports 21,665 new COVID-19 cases, 619 deaths

Russia reported 21,665 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 8,457 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,430,753. The government coronavirus task force said 619 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 132,683.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)