Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers to offer volunteers COVID-19 vaccine -Nikkei

Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games organisers will give all 70,000 volunteers working for the Games an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, citing organisers. Nikkei said some of the volunteers have already been vaccinated. The Tokyo 2020 organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-06-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 14:42 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers to offer volunteers COVID-19 vaccine -Nikkei
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games organisers will give all 70,000 volunteers working for the Games an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, citing organisers. Nikkei said some of the volunteers have already been vaccinated.

The Tokyo 2020 organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Public broadcaster NHK reported earlier this month around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers who signed up to help at the Games had quit. Multiple opinion polls have shown that a majority of respondents are opposed to holding the Games this summer during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021