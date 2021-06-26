Left Menu

Indonesia reports record 21,095 coronavirus cases – health ministry

Updated: 26-06-2021 14:55 IST
Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Saturday with 21,095 cases, taking the total tally to 2,093,962, according to data from the country’s health ministry.

The data showed 358 new deaths overnight, taking the total to 56,729.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

