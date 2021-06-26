Left Menu

Free dialysis for needy at Rourkela Government Hospital

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-06-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 16:09 IST
Free dialysis for needy at Rourkela Government Hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A free dialysis service was started at the Rourkela Government Hospital in Odisha that would benefit people who cannot afford the cost and have to go to faraway places for the procedure, officials said on Saturday.

Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak and Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Kalyan inaugurated the unit on Friday.

The dialysis unit has four machines. The service began under the 'Sahaya' scheme of the state government, Kalyan said.

It was difficult for many families to avail the dialysis service at the right time as they cannot afford the high cost, Nayak said.

Hospital Director Santosh Swain said the service would hugely benefit those who have to go to places like Cuttack for dialysis.

The district collector said the service has been made operational in a public-private partnership model.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021