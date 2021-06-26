Free dialysis for needy at Rourkela Government Hospital

A free dialysis service was started at the Rourkela Government Hospital in Odisha that would benefit people who cannot afford the cost and have to go to faraway places for the procedure, officials said on Saturday.

Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak and Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Kalyan inaugurated the unit on Friday.

The dialysis unit has four machines. The service began under the 'Sahaya' scheme of the state government, Kalyan said.

It was difficult for many families to avail the dialysis service at the right time as they cannot afford the high cost, Nayak said.

Hospital Director Santosh Swain said the service would hugely benefit those who have to go to places like Cuttack for dialysis.

The district collector said the service has been made operational in a public-private partnership model.

