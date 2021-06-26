Delta variant starting to dominate in S.Africa, scientists say
- Country:
- South Africa
The Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India, appears to be dominating new infections in South Africa, local scientists told a news conference on Saturday.
South Africa is the worst-hit country on the African continent in terms of confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths. It is in the middle of a "third wave" of infections, recording more than 18,000 new cases on Friday.
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told the same news conference that it was now likely that the peak of the third wave would surpass the peak of the second wave in January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delta
- South Africa
- African
- India
ALSO READ
Sweden sees 'dark clouds' with outbreaks of COVID delta variant
Total UK cases of Delta variant spike to 42,323
England's COVID re-opening in doubt as Delta variant spreads
Rapid spread of Delta variant throws England's re-opening into doubt
Delta variant 60 per cent more transmissible, reduces vaccine effect: UK experts