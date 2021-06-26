Iran produces test batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-06-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 17:57 IST
Iran's Actoverco pharmaceutical firm has produced a test batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Saturday.
Iran is the first country in the Middle East to produce the vaccine, RDIF said, adding that this would help accelerate vaccinations without boosting logistic costs.
Iran approved Sputnik V for domestic use in January and had planned to start domestic production in April.
