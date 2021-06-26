Over 7 lakh vaccine jabs given in Maha in one day
More than seven lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Maharashtra on Saturday, highest in a single day, a senior official said.On Wednesday the state had administered six lakh doses, setting a record for itself.
More than seven lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Maharashtra on Saturday, highest in a single day, a senior official said.
On Wednesday the state had administered six lakh doses, setting a record for itself. A new record was set with 7,02,432 shots being given on Saturday, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, health.
A total of 3,09,79,469 doses have been administered in Maharashtra so far. On Friday it became the first state in the country to cross the three crore-mark.
