Left Menu

Special Covid vaccination drive started for workers at Central Vista redevelopment project site

There are approximately 1,500 construction workers at the site, and for most of them it would be their first dose, said an official.The district administration would be launching the drive to administer the second dose as well, he noted.The redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nations power corridor -- envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three kilometres-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice president enclave.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 19:19 IST
Special Covid vaccination drive started for workers at Central Vista redevelopment project site
  • Country:
  • India

A special Covid vaccination drive has been started by the New Delhi district administration for 1,500 workers employed at the Central Vista redevelopment project site here, officials said on Saturday.

The vaccination drive, started on Friday, will continue for 8-10 days, they said, adding that the administration has set a target of inoculating 200 people daily.

''We vaccinated 190 people on Friday. The were administered Covishield vaccine. The workers just have to show their Aadhaar card or other identity detail to get themselves inoculated. There are approximately 1,500 construction workers at the site, and for most of them it would be their first dose,'' said an official.

The district administration would be launching the drive to administer the second dose as well, he noted.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three kilometres-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice president enclave. Till Friday, the city had administered 69,54,942 vaccine doses, out of which 53,09,546 people have been given the first dose and 16,45,396 have received both the jabs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021