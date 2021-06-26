Left Menu

MP logs 46 new COVID-19 cases; 25 casualties; 204 recoveries

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-06-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the addition of 46 new COVID-19 cases and 25 casualties, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,89,657, while the toll rose to 8,896 on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 35 out the 52 districts in the central state did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As many as 204 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 7,79,834, he said.

With nine new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,52,814, while Bhopal's tally rose to 1,23,095 after 11 persons tested positive for the infection.

Indore reported five casualties, taking its toll to 1,390, Bhopal's toll stands at 972 with no new fatalities, it was stated.

With this, Indore is now left with 160 active cases, while Bhopal has 227 patients undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 927 active cases.

As many as 68,915 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to over 1.18 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,657, new cases 46, death toll 8,896, recovered 7,79,834, active cases 927, number of tests so far 1,18,04,713.

