Left Menu

Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-06-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 20:35 IST
Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 40 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 56 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 838 from 753.

Italy has registered 127,458 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 232,346 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021