UK records 18,270 new coronavirus cases, highest since Feb. 5

The United Kingdom recorded 18,270 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the highest daily rise since Feb. 5, and 23 deaths, official data showed. Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have largely broken the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining around 20 or lower. On Friday, 15,810 new cases were reported.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-06-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 20:47 IST
The United Kingdom recorded 18,270 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the highest daily rise since Feb. 5, and 23 deaths, official data showed. Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have largely broken the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining around 20 or lower.

On Friday, 15,810 new cases were reported. The data also showed that 83.7% of adults had had a first dose of the vaccine and 61.2% had had two.

