Gujarat on Saturday reported 122 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 8,23,132 and the toll to 10,048, the state health department said.With 352 patients being discharged during the day, the total number of recoveries in Gujarat rose to 8,09,201, the department in a release.Surat reported the highest number of 24 new cases in the state during the day, followed by 21 in Vadodara, 19 in Ahmedabad, and 10 in Rajkot among other districts.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-06-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:02 IST
Gujarat reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, three fatalities, 352 recoveries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat on Saturday reported 122 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 8,23,132 and the toll to 10,048, the state health department said.

With 352 patients being discharged during the day, the total number of recoveries in Gujarat rose to 8,09,201, the department in a release.

Surat reported the highest number of 24 new cases in the state during the day, followed by 21 in Vadodara, 19 in Ahmedabad, and 10 in Rajkot among other districts. Of the three fatalities, one each was reported in Ahmedabad, Surat and Junagadh, it said.

A total of 3,77,439 people were vaccinated during the day in Gujarat, taking the overall number of doses administered to 2,46,38,142.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported four new cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 10,505. With nine people getting discharged, the overall number of recoveries in the UT rose to 10,457. The UT is now left with 44 active cases while the overall COVID-19 death toll stood at four, officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,23,132, new cases 122, death toll 10,048, discharged 8,09,201, active cases 3,883, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

