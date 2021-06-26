Nashik sees 210 COVID-19 cases; district placed in level 3

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,93,874 after 210 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while 55 deaths were recorded, of which 51 were unreported ones from earlier days that were added to the toll now, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 8,279, while the recovery count is 3,83,105, including 229 people discharged during the day, he said.

With 14,216 samples being examined in the past 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 19,25,923, the official said.

Meanwhile, the administration on Saturday said the district will be in category 3 of the state government's five level plan to ease curbs as per infection positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy figures.

New norms will come into effect from 7 am on Monday, under which malls, that had opened on June 21, will remain closed.

The order also said weekend curbs now in place will continue, with shops and business establishments other than those dealing in essential items remaining closed. Violation of these rules will lead to owners of establishments being fined Rs 5,000 and patrons Rs 1,000, while a second offence can result in the outlet being sealed, an official said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

