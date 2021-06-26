Over 7.25 lakh vaccine jabs given in Maha in one day: Govt

Maharashtra on Saturday set a new record for itself with the administration of more than 7.25 lakh does of COVID-19 vaccines, just three days after giving a record six lakh doses in a day, a senior official said. With this, the overall number of inoculations reached 3,09,79,460. On Friday, Maharashtra became the first state in the country to cross the three crore-mark.

“The updated information about today's vaccination has been finalised now. The state has administered 7,26,588 doses. It includes the first dose as well as the second dose in all the categories,” the official said.

With the administration of over 7 lakh doses during the day, Maharashtra will soon start utilising the installed capacity fully, a Health department official said. “Maharashtra has maintained its consistency during the vaccination drive in the state. It is a commendable job done by all the healthcare workers,” said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (Health) said Maharashtra could increase the vaccination pace chiefly because more vaccine vials are being made available now. ''If the supply remains on a higher side, the state would increase its inoculation pace in coming days,” he said.

