East Delhi mayor gets Covid jab, urges people to get vaccinated

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Saturday received his second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to not hesitate and get vaccinated to fight the pandemic.

Aggarwal was elected as the new East Delhi Mayor on June 16.

He received his second dose of the vaccine at a school in Laxmi Nagar, officials said.

The mayor appealed to the people to not hesitate and get the jab to fight the pandemic.

He asked people to motivate others too to get the shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

