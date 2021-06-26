Left Menu

First case of Delta Plus variant detected in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:54 IST
The first case of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus was detected in Chandigarh on Saturday, according to an official statement.

A total of 50 samples were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) lab for whole genome sequencing (WGS).

''Out of the results received, variant of concern (VOC) has been detected in 35 samples. One Alpha variant (B.1.1.1.7), 33 Delta variant (B.1.617.2) and one Delta Plus variant (AY.1) have been reported in the samples sent for WGS,” the statement said.

The sample of a 35-year-old resident, who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22, has been detected with Delta Plus variant (AY.1), it said.

Samples of four high-risk family contacts, who tested positive for the infection in May, have been sent to the NCDC on Saturday.

Also, 29 samples for the period of June have been sent to the NCDC and the results are awaited, the statement said.

The Delta Plus variant has increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

