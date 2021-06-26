Left Menu

IIM Calcutta alumni donates oxygen concentrator to institute

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:49 IST
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta alumni has donated one unit of an oxygen concentrator to the institute.

In memory of Dharmes Oraon, who died due to COVID-19, some of the same batch alumni came forward to donate an oxygen concentrator for the IIM Calcutta community, especially for group D staff and contract workers, the IIM Calcutta said in a statement Saturday.

The oxygen concentrator is being kept at the medical unit of the Institute.

''This donation of a life-saving device reiterates institute-alumni relations. Such generous gestures on behalf of our alumni is an affirmation of the emotional connection that they have with their alma mater,'' said Professor Manish Thakur, Dean (New Initiatives & External Relations), IIM Calcutta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

